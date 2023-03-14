QV Investors Inc. Buys 780 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $102.16. 409,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

