QV Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,620 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 13.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVEE. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded up $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.32. 37,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

