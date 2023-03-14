QV Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.21% of THOR Industries worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 110,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

NYSE THO traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.26. 302,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.79.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on THO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.