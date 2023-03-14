QV Investors Inc. Purchases 10,740 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Lennox International comprises 1.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lennox International by 211.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 94.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $5.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.03. 55,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,814. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $279.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.70.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.92.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

