QV Investors Inc. Sells 41,198 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,198 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

MRK stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.40 and a 52-week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

