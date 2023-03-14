Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $513,250.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rambus Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,940. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Rambus

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rambus by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rambus by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading

