RAMP Price Reaches $0.0759 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $9.98 million and $4,066.51 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

