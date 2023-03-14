Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,050.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTBBF. Investec downgraded shares of Rathbones Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rathbones Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rathbones Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rathbones Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.77) to GBX 2,050 ($24.98) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. Rathbones Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

