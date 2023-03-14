Raymond James Lowers Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $170.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HES. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.07.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $124.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.55. Hess has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.99.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hess by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

