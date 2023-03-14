Raymond James Lowers Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$18.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$19.75.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.25 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.75 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.91.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

MI.UN stock opened at C$15.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock has a market cap of C$613.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.41 and a 52-week high of C$22.04.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

