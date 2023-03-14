RCM Technologies (RCMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RCMT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,880. The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $114,726.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,845.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

About RCM Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.