Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Smith & Nephew (SN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON: SN) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2023 – Smith & Nephew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/8/2023 – Smith & Nephew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($17.06) price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Smith & Nephew was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,410 ($17.18) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,120 ($13.65).

2/22/2023 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,480 ($18.04). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SN stock traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.19) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,182.50 ($14.41). The company had a trading volume of 2,452,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of GBX 959.20 ($11.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,338.50 ($16.31). The stock has a market cap of £10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,630.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,165.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,093.50.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15,238.10%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.