Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Short Interest Update

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 571,100 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 495,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Relo Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RELOF remained flat at C$15.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.43. Relo Group has a 12-month low of C$15.39 and a 12-month high of C$15.39.

Get Relo Group alerts:

About Relo Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Relo Group, Inc provides corporate fringe benefit services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as leisure and accommodation services, as well as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Relo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.