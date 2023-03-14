Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 571,100 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 495,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Relo Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RELOF remained flat at C$15.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.43. Relo Group has a 12-month low of C$15.39 and a 12-month high of C$15.39.

About Relo Group



Relo Group, Inc provides corporate fringe benefit services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as leisure and accommodation services, as well as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services.

