Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Short Interest Update

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 571,100 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 495,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Relo Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RELOF remained flat at C$15.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.43. Relo Group has a 12-month low of C$15.39 and a 12-month high of C$15.39.
About Relo Group
