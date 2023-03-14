Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Republic Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.374 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

