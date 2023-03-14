Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0985 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0985 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $98.51 million and $2.85 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00028753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00034808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00021625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004051 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00217016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,755.31 or 1.00174834 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0984007 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,657,217.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

