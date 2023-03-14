Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 14th (ARDX, ARGX, CERS, CTIC, DELL, E, EARN, EXK, FCX, GOLF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 14th:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $460.00 target price on the stock.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by analysts at Tigress Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.60 target price on the stock.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

RS Group (LON:RS1) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

