Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a payout ratio of 176.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading

