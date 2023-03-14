Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Takes $4.23 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12,101.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 737,713 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,255,000 after buying an additional 694,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 179.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after buying an additional 628,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,667,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after buying an additional 416,416 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. 202,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,237. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

