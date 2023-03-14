Revain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $258,773.55 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Revain has a market cap of $45.19 million and approximately $258,773.55 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00417807 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,979.69 or 0.28243996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.