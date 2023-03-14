Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. 1,528,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

