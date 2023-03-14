Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Ribbon Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. 1,528,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications
About Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.