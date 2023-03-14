Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 554,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 461,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of RELL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 104,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $287.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $65.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 458,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

