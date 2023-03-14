Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) versus Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Head-To-Head Review

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shell has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shell 2 2 3 0 2.14

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.79%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Shell.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Shell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $321.74 million 2.08 $118.01 million $5.99 5.53 Shell $381.31 billion 0.56 $42.31 billion $11.42 5.18

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian. Shell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riley Exploration Permian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Shell pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Riley Exploration Permian pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shell pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Riley Exploration Permian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Riley Exploration Permian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 36.68% 41.38% 23.90% Shell 10.95% 21.08% 9.10%

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Shell on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

