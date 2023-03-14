Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Up 28.9% in February

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,739,200 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 3,675,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on RHHBY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.
Roche Stock Performance
Shares of Roche stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,163. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $53.86.
Institutional Trading of Roche
About Roche
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.