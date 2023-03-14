Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Up 28.9% in February

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,739,200 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 3,675,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHHBY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Shares of Roche stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,163. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 101.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Roche by 21.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 8.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 651,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

