Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,811,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after buying an additional 242,100 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 35.1% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 735,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,048,000 after purchasing an additional 191,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 30.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 697,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,470,000 after buying an additional 162,426 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

