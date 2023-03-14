Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $132,812.75.

On Monday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total transaction of $135,299.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total transaction of $136,372.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75.

On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total transaction of $118,414.25.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25.

On Monday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75.

On Friday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $121,009.75.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $123,409.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.89. 10,060,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,626,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 869.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

