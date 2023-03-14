Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,380.12

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $23.92 million and approximately $7,380.12 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.35 or 0.06871672 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00069849 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00025780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00022650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

