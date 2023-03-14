Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHNWF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 490 ($5.97) to GBX 510 ($6.22) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 550 ($6.70) in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Schroders Stock Performance

SHNWF opened at $5.30 on Friday. Schroders has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.

About Schroders

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

