Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,787,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,133 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 17.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $80,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,304,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,092,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $22,132,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 601,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,329. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

