Scotiabank Cuts Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target to C$20.00

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Softchoice from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Softchoice and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Softchoice Stock Performance

Softchoice stock opened at C$14.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.57. Softchoice has a one year low of C$13.57 and a one year high of C$28.66. The firm has a market cap of C$873.14 million and a P/E ratio of 51.38.

Softchoice Company Profile

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

