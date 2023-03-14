Scotiabank Increases Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$9.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CS. National Bank Financial raised shares of Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.97.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:CS traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 757,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.62. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$7.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Capstone Copper

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,054,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,236,027.20. 17.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.