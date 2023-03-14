Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 245,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 276,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

SEMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Semrush by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after acquiring an additional 401,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Semrush by 961.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Semrush by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 122,173 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Semrush in the second quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Semrush by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

