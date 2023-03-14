Sentinus LLC Acquires New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.9% of Sentinus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,112. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The company has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

