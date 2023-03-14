Sentinus LLC Acquires New Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 44,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,389. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $49.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19.

