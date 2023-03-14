Sentinus LLC Invests $301,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IXN stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

