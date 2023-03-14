Sentinus LLC Invests $409,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,942,000 after purchasing an additional 145,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,358,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,498 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.42. 375,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Stories

