Sentinus LLC Invests $690,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,873 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.43. 50,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,337. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 220.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.