Sentinus LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMB. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.95. 2,296,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,288,413. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $98.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.28.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

