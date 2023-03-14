Sentinus LLC Takes $236,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,389. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $54.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

