SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $2,366.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,366.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. SGS has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

