Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Upgraded to Outperform by ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Shawcor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shawcor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.57.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of SCL opened at C$12.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63. The firm has a market cap of C$850.12 million, a PE ratio of -46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.54. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$4.44 and a 12-month high of C$14.91.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

