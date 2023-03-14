Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,900 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.34) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.78) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.22) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.52) target price on Shell in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.56) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.00) to GBX 3,100 ($37.78) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,947.45 ($35.92).

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,438 ($29.71) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,452.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,374.29. The company has a market cap of £168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,871.20 ($22.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($31.85).

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Shell

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,021.05%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.47) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($242,684.10). Also, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.25) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($218,192.15). Insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

