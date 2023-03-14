Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shineco during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shineco during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shineco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shineco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SISI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 7,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,301. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Shineco has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

