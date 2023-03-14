Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Drops By 12.8%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ AGNCM traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. 41,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,950. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

Read More

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.