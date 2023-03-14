Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Declines By 12.1%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the February 13th total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Rebel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Rebel stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 74,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,477. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

