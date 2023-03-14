Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Drops By 12.1%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ RILYG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Further Reading

