Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Increases By 17.7%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,544,500 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 2,162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 397.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CBWBF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

CBWBF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 8,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

