Short Interest in Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Decreases By 16.8%

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.8 days.

Codan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CODAF remained flat at C$3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.42. Codan has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$5.66.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

