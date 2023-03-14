Short Interest in Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Decreases By 16.8%

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.8 days.
Codan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CODAF remained flat at C$3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.42. Codan has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$5.66.
About Codan
