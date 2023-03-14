Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Rises By 35.9%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 126,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6 %

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

CRVS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. 67,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,987. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.