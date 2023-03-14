Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Declines By 12.6%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.1 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Doman Building Materials Group stock remained flat at $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWXZF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.