Short Interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Rises By 34.6%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 128,600 shares. Currently, 71.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Edible Garden from $90.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Edible Garden Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EDBL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Edible Garden has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.